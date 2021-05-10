Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Associated British Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.