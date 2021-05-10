Clean Harbors, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $94.39 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

