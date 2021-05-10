Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

