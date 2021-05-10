Robert W. Baird Increases Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $81.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.11.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Trimble by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,940,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

