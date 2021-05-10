Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $219.63 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.37.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.
