Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $219.63 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 159.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,257,000 after acquiring an additional 233,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

