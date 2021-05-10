BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.42.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNPQY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $33.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

