Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Friday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.05.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

