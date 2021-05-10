Brokers Issue Forecasts for Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GAU. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $289.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

