Barclays Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $310.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $295.00.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.00.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $290.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.57. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

