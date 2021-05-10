Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

