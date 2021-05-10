SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

