Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $11.45 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 194,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $205,000. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 38,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

