HSBC’s (HSBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 446.73 ($5.84).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 451.20 ($5.89) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 430.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 402.53. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a market cap of £92.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

