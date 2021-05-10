Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$6.44 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several brokerages have commented on CTS. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

