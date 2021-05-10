HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $570.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $525.92.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $509.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $574.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

