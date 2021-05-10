British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.50 on Thursday. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.