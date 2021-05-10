Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Lifted to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

LOMA stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

