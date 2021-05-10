Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $20.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $20.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

