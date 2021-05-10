Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FOUR. Truist upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,957,051 shares of company stock worth $275,561,945 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

