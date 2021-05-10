Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. On average, analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLXN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

