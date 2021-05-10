IAA, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAA in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NYSE IAA opened at $58.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 244,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IAA by 5,426.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 834,357 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IAA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

