William Blair Weighs in on Option Care Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200,110 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,643 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

