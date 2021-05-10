The Shyft Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) – Analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

