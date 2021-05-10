Analysts Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT at €100.40

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.40 ($118.12).

HEN3 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

