Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.38 ($8.68).

LHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ETR LHA opened at €11.24 ($13.22) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.92 and a 200-day moving average of €10.32.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

