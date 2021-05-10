Raymond James Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$145.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$145.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFG. CIBC upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG opened at C$104.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$109.25.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 10.1800006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.