Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

VC opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.51 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

