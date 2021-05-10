The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

VTC opened at GBX 1,496.92 ($19.56) on Thursday. The Vitec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £690.27 million and a P/E ratio of -128.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,236.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 986.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

About The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.