Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIRX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.