Craig Hallum Raises WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $40.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WW has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

WW stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

