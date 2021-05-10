Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.70.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

