Truist Securities Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $60.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $52.36 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.