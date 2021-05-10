Scotiabank Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$41.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOU. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.32.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$28.88 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$29.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,188,517.85. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

