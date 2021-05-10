Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057 over the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

