Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$108.00 at National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

TIH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.67.

TIH opened at C$105.30 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$61.09 and a 1-year high of C$106.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$96.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.17.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$93,250. Insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 over the last quarter.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

