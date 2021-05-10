Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.
TSE SHLE opened at C$1.59 on Thursday. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.57. The stock has a market cap of C$21.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.08.
About Source Energy Services
