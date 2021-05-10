Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

TSE SHLE opened at C$1.59 on Thursday. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.57. The stock has a market cap of C$21.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.08.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

