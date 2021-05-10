Curis (CRIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $10.25 on Monday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRIS shares. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading raised their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

