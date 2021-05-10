Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$40.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.06.

TSE STLC opened at C$37.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$6.16 and a 1 year high of C$37.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -207.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

