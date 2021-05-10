Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XENE opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

