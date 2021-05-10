Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of SHAK opened at $89.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.03. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -133.55, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

