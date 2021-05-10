G.Research Weighs in on Zoetis Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Research analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 7th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. G.Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average is $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 13.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 19.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 137,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

