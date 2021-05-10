Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ESS opened at $288.88 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

