Research Analysts Set Expectations for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.79.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.03. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

