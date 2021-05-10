Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cabot in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $62.37 on Monday. Cabot has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

