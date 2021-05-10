Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £147

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £160.67 ($209.92).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £146.20 ($191.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £155.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is £145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,358 ($122.26) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

