Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

NXT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,053.89 ($79.09).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT opened at GBX 8,288 ($108.28) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,996.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,363.35. The company has a market capitalization of £11.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.24. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.