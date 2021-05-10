Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRT. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $116.37 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

