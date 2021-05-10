Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €115.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.05.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

