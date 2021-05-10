CVS Health Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $85.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

