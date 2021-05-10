Guild (GHLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $454.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.78 million. On average, analysts expect Guild to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guild alerts:

Shares of Guild stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Guild has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00.

A number of analysts have commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.